Taiwan shares open sharply lower
03/06/2024 09:13 AM
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 103.31 points at 19,283.61 Wednesday on turnover of NT$5.71 billion (US$181.27 million).
By Frances Huang) Enditem
