Taiwan shares close up 0.42%
03/05/2024 01:57 PM
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 81.61 points, or 0.42 percent, at 19,386.92 Tuesday on turnover of NT$422.78 billion (US$13.39 billion).
