U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
03/05/2024 10:53 AM
Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.541 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.011 from the previous close.
