Over 300 companies seek new talent at NTU job fair

Taipei, March 2 (CNA) More than 300 companies set up stands at the annual job fair held at National Taiwan University (NTU) on Saturday, marking a record-high number of firms in attendance, according to the organizers.

Among some of the most renowned companies from home and abroad attending the event were Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), Delta Electronics and Taiwan Cement Corp.

At the recruitment event, which featured more than 25,000 job openings, tech giant TSMC announced plans to recruit 6,000 people, particularly engineers and technicians, in Taiwan this year. Master's graduate engineers can earn up to NT$2 million (US$63,342) per year, a competitive offering in the job market.

TSMC will hold other recruitment drives from March and will organize 19 events at locations including National Taiwan Normal University, National Sun Yat-sen University, National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology, and National Yunlin University of Science and Technology. Another four events will be held online.

Meanwhile, Delta Electronics aims to recruit 8,000 people globally this year, including 1,700 positions in Taiwan, mainly in the realms of artificial intelligence (AI) development and electric vehicles. There are also roles available in procurement and business development.

Delta Electronics Chief Human Resources Officer Charles Chen (陳啟禎) said that master's graduates could earn up to NT$75,000 per month and doctorate graduates could earn up to NT$96,000.

Additionally, the company is offering 200 internship opportunities in its research and development, production, and management departments.

CNA photo March 2, 2024

Financial firms such as Fubon Financial and Cathay Financial Holdings Co. were also present at the event and were looking for graduates with diverse skills, particularly digital technology expertise.

Cathay Financial Holding Co. President Lee Chang-ken (李長庚) emphasized the increasing importance of AI in the financial sector. He said the company's recruitment focus was not just on financial fields, but also on civil engineering, electrical engineering, digital technology and fire safety.

In addition, Taiwan Space Agency Director-General Wu Jong-shinn (吳宗信) said the agency plans to advertise for 107 job positions this year, including roles for aerospace engineers and satellite engineers.

He highlighted the importance of candidates having qualities such as passion, teamwork and the willingness to embrace challenges.

Meanwhile, NTU President Chen Wen-chang (陳文章) said during the opening ceremony that companies prioritize candidates' specialties, teamwork abilities and resilience to pressure.

He added that students are concerned about long-term development opportunities, ease of commuting, housing prices, salaries, and how convenient their area is to live in.