Two TSMC senior vice presidents appointed co-chief operating officers

Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) approved the appointment of Senior Vice President of R&D Y.J. Mii (米玉傑) and Senior Vice President of Operations Y.P. Chin (秦永沛) as executive vice presidents and co-chief operating officers, at a board of directors meeting Thursday.

The appointments come into effect in March and following the restructuring the two executive VPs and Co-COOs, as well as TSMC's Human Resources, Finance, Legal and Corporate Planning sections, will report directly to CEO C.C. Wei (魏哲家). All other levels will report to the two Executive VPs and Co-COOs, the company said in a statement.

TSMC Chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) is set to retire during the company's annual shareholders' meeting in June and Wei is expected to fill the position.

In more than two decades at TSMC, Mii has contributed greatly to the development and manufacturing of advanced CMOS technologies. He successfully managed the development of 90nm, 40nm, and 28nm technologies and led research and development into 16nm, 7nm, 5nm, and beyond. Chin has helped maintain TSMC's technological leadership in the global semiconductor industry, according to TSMC.

Mii graduated from National Taiwan University's Department of Electrical Engineering and obtained both an M.S. and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles, in the United States. He joined TSMC in 1994 as a manager at Fab 3 and became head of the company's R&D operations in 2001. In 2011, he was appointed vice president of research and development and promoted to senior vice president in November 2016.

Chin is currently responsible for TSMC's operation and management of fabs in Taiwan and overseas and heads its overseas operations office.

Chin holds both a BA and MS degree in electrical engineering from National Cheng Kung University. He joined TSMC when it was founded in 1987 and has made significant contribution to the company's product engineering capabilities throughout his career.

Prior to his promotion to senior vice president in 2016, Chin served as vice president of operations for product development and vice president of advanced technology business, sharing responsibility for TSMC's advanced technology and 300mm fab operations, according to TSMC.