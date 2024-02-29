U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/29/2024 04:20 PM
Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.007 to close at NT$31.577.
Turnover totaled US$1.476 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.610, and moved between NT$31.577 and NT$31.699 before the close.
