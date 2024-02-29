To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.007 to close at NT$31.577.

Turnover totaled US$1.476 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.610, and moved between NT$31.577 and NT$31.699 before the close.