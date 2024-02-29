Taiwan shares close up 0.60%
02/29/2024 02:48 PM
Taipei, Feb. 29 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 112.36 points, or 0.60 percent, at 18,966.77 Thursday on turnover of NT$416.86 billion (US$13.17 billion).
