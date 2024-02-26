Taiwan shares close up 0.31%
02/26/2024 01:53 PM
Taipei, Feb. 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 58.86 points, or 0.31 percent, at 18,948.05 Monday on turnover of NT$354.09 billion (US$11.22 billion).
Taiwan shares close up 0.31%02/26/2024 01:53 PM
