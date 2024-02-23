Taiwan shares open higher
02/23/2024 09:14 AM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 97.29 points at 18,950.07 Friday on turnover of NT$8.64 billion (US$274.16 million).
