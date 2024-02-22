To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.006 to close at NT$31.519.

Turnover totaled US$1.127 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.500, and moved between NT$31.455 and NT$31.555 before the close.