U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
02/22/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, Feb. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.006 to close at NT$31.519.
Turnover totaled US$1.127 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.500, and moved between NT$31.455 and NT$31.555 before the close.
Latest
- Science & Tech
Smallest full moon of the year to coincide with Lantern Festival02/22/2024 05:13 PM
- Culture
Two major orchid events set to kick off concurrently in Tainan02/22/2024 05:08 PM
- Politics
Visiting U.S. congressmen propose ways of expediting Taiwan's arms orders02/22/2024 05:02 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market02/22/2024 04:13 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.94%02/22/2024 02:38 PM