U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex
02/20/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.097 to close at NT$31.492.
Turnover totaled US$1.428 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.420, and moved to a high of NT$31.511 before the close.
