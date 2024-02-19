U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/19/2024 04:14 PM
Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.025 to close at NT$31.395.
Turnover totaled US$835 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.360, and moved between NT$31.340 and NT$31.402 before the close.
Latest
- Sports
Tang Chia-hung a step closer to Olympic spot after Cairo World Cup02/19/2024 09:40 PM
- Culture
Taichung sophomore wins gold medal at world culinary arts competition02/19/2024 09:16 PM
- Business
Real average monthly earnings in 2023 down for 1st time in 7 years02/19/2024 08:48 PM
- Society
Sweet soda makers barred from hyping drinks' nutritional benefits02/19/2024 08:27 PM
- Politics
DPP at-large Legislator Wang Cheng-hsu sworn in to replace You02/19/2024 08:13 PM