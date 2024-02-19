To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.025 to close at NT$31.395.

Turnover totaled US$835 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.360, and moved between NT$31.340 and NT$31.402 before the close.