U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
02/17/2024 04:19 PM
Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Saturday, gaining NT$0.006 to close at NT$31.370.
Turnover totaled US$158 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.370, and moved to a high of NT$31.405 before the close.
