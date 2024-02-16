Taiwan shares close down 0.20%
02/16/2024 02:05 PM
Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 37.32 points, or 0.20 percent, at 18,607.25 Friday on turnover of NT$406.15 billion (US$12.94 billion).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.20%02/16/2024 02:05 PM
- Society
Warmer weather forecast for Taiwan over weekend: CWA02/16/2024 11:23 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news02/16/2024 10:34 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading02/16/2024 10:20 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower02/16/2024 09:13 AM