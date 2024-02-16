Taiwan shares open lower
02/16/2024 09:13 AM
Taipei, Feb. 16 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 4.91 points at 18,639.66 Friday on turnover of NT$5.61 billion (US$178.84 million).
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.20%02/16/2024 02:05 PM
- Society
Warmer weather forecast for Taiwan over weekend: CWA02/16/2024 11:23 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news02/16/2024 10:34 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading02/16/2024 10:20 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower02/16/2024 09:13 AM