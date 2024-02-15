To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

MSCI raises Taiwan's weighting in 2 indexes, leaves it unchanged in another

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) MSCI Inc., an international index provider, has upgraded Taiwan's weighting in two of its major indexes while leaving it unchanged in another following its quarterly review.

In a statement released early Tuesday morning Taipei time, when the local stock market was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, MSCI said it had upgraded Taiwan's weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, which is closely watched by foreign institutional investors, by 0.01 percentage points to 15.97 percent.

The index provider said it had also raised Taiwan's weighting in the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index by 0.05 percentage points to 18.75 percent and left the country's weighting in the MSCI All-Country World Index at 1.60 percent.

According to MSCI, India had seen the largest hike of 0.32 percentage points in its weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index after the review, while China suffered the steepest cut of 0.32 percentage points.

The index provider said other weighting changes in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index were limited.

MSCI said it has removed momo.com Inc., one of Taiwan's leading e-commerce operators, from its MSCI Global Standard Indexes following its review, but had not replaced it with anything.

Market analysts said the removal largely reflected a fall in momo.com's share price. During the period between Oct. 1, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2022, the stock fell 13.15 percent.

In addition, MSCI added six other stocks to its MSCI Global Small Cap Index, including Airoha Technology Corp., a subsidiary of smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. that focuses on chip design for broadband networks and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) applications.

The other five were electric machinery supplier Allis Electric Co., biotech venture capital firm Diamond Biofund Inc., electronics component maker Fositek Corp., semiconductor wet processing equipment supplier Grand Process Technology Corp., and IC packaging and testing services provider ShunSin Technology Holdings Ltd.

The number of stocks featured in the MSCI Taiwan Index fell to 89 after the removal of momo.com, the index provider said.

Global Unichip Corp., contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design subsidiary, had its rating raised the most to 0.48 percent in the MSCI Taiwan Index.

Before the removal, momo.com's weighting had hit 0.11 percent. Removing it resulted in the stock suffering the steepest weighting cut in the index, according to MSCI.

MSCI said the latest index adjustments are scheduled to go into effect after the market close on Feb. 29.

MSCI index reviews are conducted in February, May, August and November each year, with indexes in U.S. dollar terms provided to professional investors to help guide their portfolio adjustments.