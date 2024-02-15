Kaohsiung lotto player sole winner of NT$164 million top prize

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) The holder of a Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Kaohsiung's Lujhu District became the sole top prize winner of around NT$164 million (US$5.22 million) on Wednesday.

According to Taiwan Lottery Co., the winning numbers for the lottery were 39, 12, 26, 19, 07 and 32, with the special number being 44.

The company added that the Lotto 6/49 top prize set to be unveiled on Thursday will have a guaranteed jackpot of NT$100 million.

The jackpot for Super Lotto, meanwhile, is expected to hit NT$410 million, the company added.

For Lotto 6/49, Taiwan Lottery has released an additional 360 bonus prizes of NT$1 million each starting from Feb. 6 and will continue to give away the prizes until Feb. 24.

As of Wednesday night, a total of 199 bonus prizes have been claimed, and an additional nine winning numbers will be announced Thursday, according to Taiwan Lottery.

The latest winning numbers for the special prizes are 34, 03, 22, 31, 27, 36, 48, 24 and 46.