U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
02/06/2024 10:43 AM
Taipei, Feb. 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.347 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.028 from the previous close.
