Hon Hai January sales up over 13% from December

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said on Monday that its sales for January rose more than 13 percent from a month earlier largely due to strong buying in smart consumer electronics gadgets.

In a statement, iPhone assembler Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn on the global market, said it posted NT$460.13 billion (US$14.67 billion) in consolidated sales, up 13.48 percent from a month earlier, but the January revenue fell 20.93 percent from a year earlier amid global economic weakness.

Still, the latest monthly sales hit the second highest level it has seen in January, only trailing the NT$660.40 billion posted in January 2022, according to Hon Hai, the world's largest contract electronics maker.

Hon Hai said due to solid orders placed for smart consumer electronics devices, the January sales climbed from a month earlier. Analysts said the orders largely were placed by Apple Inc. as the American consumer electronics giant rebuilds its inventories in iPhones to meet demand.

In January, Hon Hai said it also enjoyed significant growth in computing products from a month earlier, while month-on-month sales growth in cloud-based products was offset by the weakness in networking products.

In addition, its electronics component division saw sales falling month-on-month in January due to a relatively high comparison base in December resulting from one-off non-recurring engineering recognition, Hon Hai said.

On a year-on-year basis, electronics component, cloud and networking products sales staged a strong rebound in January, while revenue in computing products fell due to weaker demand for PCs, according to Hon Hai.

Its smart consumer electronics operations also suffered a year-on-year decline in revenue in January due to a relatively high comparison base over the same period of last year, when lockdowns were lifted amid COVID-19 in its compound in Zhengzhou, China's Henan province, where iPhones were rolled out.

Looking ahead, Hon Hai said its business has entered a slow season in the first quarter of this year and its operations will be affected by seasonal effects compared with a quarter earlier.

Hon Hai added sales during the January-March period are expected to fall from a year earlier, reflecting production resumption in Zhengzhou.

In the first quarter of last year, Hon Hai's consolidated sales stood at NT$1.85 trillion, up 20 percent from a quarter earlier but down 5.4 percent from a year earlier.

Hon Hai has scheduled an investor conference for March 14 to detail the fourth quarter results and give guidance for the current quarter.

Meanwhile, smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co., also a supplier to Apple Inc., said on Monday that it generated NT$4.47 billion in consolidated sales in January, down 7 percent from a month earlier on traditional slow season effects in the first quarter, but the January sales rose 37 percent from a year earlier.

Largan told CNA that it expected sales in February will continue to move lower month-on-month in the slow season.

In January, Largan's 20 mega-pixel lenses and higher -- which have a higher profit margin -- accounted for 30-40 percent of its total sales, with 10-20 mega-pixel lenses making up 40-50 percent, 8 mega-pixel lenses representing up to 10 percent, and products other than camera lenses making up the remaining 20-30 percent, the company said.

In an investor conference held in mid-January, Largan Chairman Adam Lin (林恩平) said its clients appeared mixed about a market outlook in the first quarter, adding some of them were planning to unveil new products in the second half of the year.

In 2023, Largan raked in NT$17.91 billion in net profit, down 21 percent from a year earlier partly due to foreign exchange losses with earnings per share at NT$134.18, while its consolidated sales stood at NT$48.84 billion, up 2 percent from a year earlier.