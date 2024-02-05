U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
02/05/2024 04:18 PM
Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.132 to close at NT$31.375.
Turnover totaled US$1.076 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.340, and moved to a high of NT$31.400 before the close.
Latest
- Business
Morris Chang likely to attend Kumamoto fab opening on Feb. 24: Source02/05/2024 07:11 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end up in last Year of the Rabbit session02/05/2024 06:09 PM
- Business
Starlux to launch 3 international flight destinations from Taichung02/05/2024 05:28 PM
- Business
Costs, work culture not hindrances to TSMC's U.S. expansion: Scholar02/05/2024 05:23 PM
- Society
Conflicting pork additive results lead to request for further probe02/05/2024 05:06 PM