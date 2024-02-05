To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.132 to close at NT$31.375.

Turnover totaled US$1.076 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.340, and moved to a high of NT$31.400 before the close.