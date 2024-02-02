U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
02/02/2024 05:39 PM
Taipei, Feb. 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.095 to close at NT$31.243
Turnover totaled US$1.099 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.300, and moved to a low of NT$31.194 before rebounding.
Latest
- Society
Environmental groups call for wetlands designation in coastal Changhua02/02/2024 08:21 PM
- Sports
Taiwan to take on France in Davis Cup Finals qualifier02/02/2024 06:36 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market02/02/2024 05:39 PM
- Culture
Ed Sheeran arrives in Kaohsiung for upcoming concert02/02/2024 05:26 PM
- Society
15 indicted for game-fixing, betting in semi-pro basketball league02/02/2024 04:53 PM