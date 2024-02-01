Taiwan shares open lower
02/01/2024 09:22 AM
Taipei, Feb. 1 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 18.29 points at 17,871.27 Thursday on turnover of NT$4.63 billion (US$147.85 million).
