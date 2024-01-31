U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
01/31/2024 04:17 PM
Taipei, Jan. 31 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.139 to close at NT$31.301.
Turnover totaled US$1.246 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.150, and moved to a high of NT$31.309 before the close.
