Taiwan shares end down despite gains enjoyed by AI-related stocks

Taipei, Jan. 30 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan moved lower Tuesday as investors locked in profit from a session earlier, ahead of a two-day policymaking meeting scheduled by the U.S. Federal Reserve set to open later in the day, dealers said.

Tech stocks related to artificial intelligence development stayed resilient and posted gains in the wake of the better-than-expected sales guidance released by U.S.-based AI server supplier Super Micro Computer Inc. (Supermicro) overnight, but the upturn failed to help the broader market climb out of its weak state, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended down 85.00 points, or 0.47 percent, at the day's low of 18,034.63 after coming off a high of 18,138.74. Turnover totaled NT$287.27 billion (US$9.22 billion).

The market opened down 0.20 percent and selling continued, largely pushing down old economy and financial stocks, with AI-related stocks lending some support to the main board.

In the last few minutes at the end of the trading session, selling of contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) escalated to push down the most heavily weighted stock in the local market to the day's low at the end of the session, with the Taiex also dipping to its lowest level for the day.

"After TSMC's latest investor conference, the stock gained sharply with investors impressed by its better-than-expected sales guidance for 2024," Mega International Investment Services Corp. analyst Alex Huang commented: "Today, the stock experienced mild technical corrections."

TSMC fell 0.93 percent to close at NT$642.00, with its loss contributing about 50 points to the Taiex fall and sending the electronics index and semiconductor sub-index down by 0.25 percent and 0.56 percent, respectively.

Since Jan. 18, when TSMC forecast its sales for 2024 would rise 21-26 percent from a year earlier, beating an earlier market estimate of 20 percent, its shares have soared about 10 percent, serving as the major drive to the Taiex, which gained 5.18 percent during that period.

"Ahead of the Fed's meeting, sentiment has turned cautious, so today's profit-taking was not surprising at all," Huang said. "Many investors are anxiously waiting for the Fed's comments for more clues to guess when it will start a rate cut cycle."

Other semiconductor stocks appeared mixed with United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, up 0.30 percent to end at NT$49.60, application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designer and IP supplier Alchip Technologies Ltd. up 0.92 percent to close at NT$3,835.00, and smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc. up 2.67 percent to end at NT$963.00.

Bucking the upturn, IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. lost 0.73 percent to close at NT$136.00, and dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip maker Nanya Technology Corp. fell 2.12 percent to end at NT$69.30.

"Thanks to Supermicro, large AI-related stocks here continued to steam ahead and became an anchor stabilizing the Taiex today," Huang said. Supermicro shares jumped more than 10 percent in after-hours trading after it projected its January to March quarter net sales would range between US$3.7 billion and US$4.1 billion, far higher than the market consensus of US$2.87 billion.

Among the AI-related stocks in the computer and peripherals industry, which rose 1.37 percent, AI server maker Quanta Computer Inc. gained 3.05 percent to close at NT$253.00, and rival Wistron Corp. grew 1.29 percent to end at NT$118.00. In addition, Giga-Byte Technology Co., a leading graphics card vendor for AI applications, rose 3.39 percent to close at NT$305.00, and Wistron's cloud application subsidiary, Wiwynn Corp, gained 2.05 percent to end at NT$2,235.00.

"Today's selling largely focused on large-cap non-tech stocks and I suspect some local retail investors were on the sell side, shedding their holdings before the long Lunar New Year holiday," Huang said. The last trading session is set for Feb. 5 before the New Year holiday starts on Feb. 8.

With the petrochemical index down 1.86 percent, Formosa Plastics Corp. shed 2.17 percent to close at NT$72.00, Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. lost 1.90 percent to end at NT$56.80, Formosa Petrochemical Corp. lost 1.86 percent to close at NT$73.70, and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. ended down 1.77 percent at NT$61.20.

The paper index also moved lower by 1.05 percent, with Shihlin Paper Corp. falling 1.30 percent to close at NT$53.00, and Chung Hwa Pulp Corp. dropping 1.32 percent to end at NT$22.45.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, Evergreen Marine Corp., the largest container cargo shipper in Taiwan, closed unchanged at NT$151.50, while rivals Wan Hai Lines Ltd. and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. lost 1.10 percent and 0.61 percent, respectively, to end at NT$49.45 and NT$48.50.

In the financial sector, which lost 0.97 percent, Cathay Financial Holding Co. shed 1.13 percent to close at NT$43.90, and Fubon Financial Holding Co. ended down 0.77 percent at NT$64.30.

"Before the long Lunar New Year holiday, I think turnover will continue to fall, with large-cap stocks, like TSMC, likely to move in a narrow range, making it unlikely they will rise sharply in any session," Huang said.

Despite the fall in the Taiex, foreign institutional investors still bought a net NT$1.52 billion worth of shares on the main board Tuesday, according to the TWSE.