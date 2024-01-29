Taiwan shares close up 0.69%
01/29/2024 01:49 PM
Taipei, Jan. 29 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 124.60 points, or 0.69 percent, at 18,119.63 Monday on turnover of NT$225.75 billion (US$7.23 billion).
