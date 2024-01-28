EVA Air averts strike after reaching deal with pilots union

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) The Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) announced on Sunday that EVA Airways (EVA Air) pilots belonging to the union have reached a deal with the airline, averting strikes planned for the upcoming Lunar New Year or Qingming (Tomb Sweeping) Festival.

The union called off the strikes after its chapter representing EVA Air pilots signed a four-point agreement addressing various labor disputes with the airline, with Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) witnessing the signing, according to TUP researcher Chen Po-chien (陳柏謙).

According to the agreement, EVA agreed to increase the basic salary and job allowance by NT$13,500 (US$431) per month for pilots, NT$11,000 for senior deputy pilots, and NT$10,000 for deputy pilots, TUP said in a statement.

The company also agreed to adjust the salary scale ceiling.

Secondly, EVA agreed to review the international allowance on a regular basis, and will raise it in the first half of the year as soon as possible, the statement said.

Thirdly, the company agreed not to hire foreign nationals as its pilots unless there is a "special need" that allows such hiring. If so, an employment application will be reviewed by the Ministry of Labor and the Civil Aeronautics Administration.

Finally, the union agreed that no protest actions will be taken on the aforementioned three disputes from the signing date until May 31, 2026, according to the statement.

The union attributed the agreement to the unity and collective will demonstrated by each union member during the negotiations over the past few days.

Since the two sides struck a deal, the planned negotiation talks on Jan. 31 have also been canceled, Chen said.