COST OF LIVING/CPC, Formosa raise gasoline prices by NT$0.1 per liter
Taipei, Jan. 28 (CNA) Taiwanese fuel suppliers CPC Corp. Taiwan and Formosa Petrochemical Corp. (FPC) both announced price hikes for gasoline on Sunday that were much lower than recent increases in global crude oil prices would have warranted.
The two companies announced increases of NT$0.1 (US$0.003) per liter for gasoline in the coming week, which will result in prices at CPC pumps of NT$29 for 92-octane unleaded gasoline, NT$30.5 for 95-octane unleaded, and NT$32.5 for 98-octane unleaded.
FPC's prices will be identical to those of CPC Corp. The state-run CPC Corp.'s new prices take effect Sunday at midnight while FPC take effect at 1 a.m. Monday.
CPC adjusts its fuel prices weekly based on changes in crude oil prices, using a weighted oil price formula composed of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude.
Based on the formula, gasoline and diesel prices should have both increased by NT$1.7 per liter, CPC Corp. said.
But the state-run oil company has been required by the government to absorb most of the increases in crude oil prices rather than passing them on to consumers to prevent the higher costs from fueling inflation.
It was a policy that led CPC Corp. to run a loss of NT$216 billion in 2022, according to the company's financial statements.
Because of that approach, along with a government policy requiring Taiwan to have the lowest fuel prices among neighboring Asian countries, the company said it will absorb NT$1.6 per liter for gasoline and NT$1.9 per liter for super diesel this week.
That will result in its super diesel price falling NT$0.2 to NT$27.5 per liter at CPC pumps, and FPC will also lower its price of super diesel by NT$0.2 per liter to NT$27.3.
The increase in domestic gasoline prices reflected a global rise in crude prices caused by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a decline in crude oil production in North Dakota due to winter storms, CPC said.
Other issues affecting crude oil prices are attacks on Russian petroleum facilities by Ukraine, leading to concerns over oil supply, and better-than-expected economic growth in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2023, leading to expectations of higher demand.
