More than 80% of Taiwan's CEOs confident in national economy: Survey

Taipei, Jan. 27 (CNA) More than 80 percent of chief executive officers in Taiwan said they had faith that the nation's economy would perform well over the next three years, according to a survey conducted by KPMG, one of the world's leading accounting firms.

In its 2023 Taiwan CEO outlook survey, KPMG said about 82 percent of Taiwan's CEOs had reported feeling confident about the economy's prospects for the next three years, similar to last year's sentiment.

Taiwan's figure was higher than the 73 percent of CEOs in the Asia-Pacific region but lower than the 85 percent of CEOs worldwide, KPMG said.

According to KPMG, the survey was conducted during the August-September period and included responses from 50 Taiwanese CEOs, who oversaw companies that generated more than US$500 million in revenue a year.

The 50 CEOs spanned 11 major industries including asset management, automobiles, banking, consumption/retail, energy, infrastructure, life science, manufacturing, technology, communications and telecommunications, the accounting firm said.

In the same survey, KPMG said 88 percent of Taiwan's CEOs said they were confident in the industries they worked in, higher than the 78 percent of CEOs worldwide and 85 percent of CEOs in the Asia-Pacific region.

Taiwan's exports-oriented gross domestic product is expected to stage a rebound and grow 3.35 percent in 2024, up from an anticipated 1.42 percent in 2023, following a recovery in global demand and an increase in local private investments, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

However, the KPMG survey showed only 52 percent of Taiwan's CEOs had confidence in the global economy, less than 74 percent of CEOs worldwide, and 56 percent in the Asia-Pacific region.

In the 2023 survey, Taiwan's CEOs perceived operational issues as the top risk to growth over the next three years (22 percent), the survey found. According to KPMG, operational issues are uncertainties in enterprises' day-to-day operations such as inappropriate employee behavior, natural disasters, loopholes in work security, and inside fraud.

About 14 percent of the CEOs in Taiwan listed regulatory concerns and emerging/disruptive technologies as the main risk to growth, ahead of cybersecurity (12 percent), and interest rates and supply chain issues (10 percent), KPMG said.

Jeff Chen (陳俊光), chairman of KMPG Taiwan, said in the past year the business sector has faced threats resulting from high inflation, aggressive interest rate hikes by the major central banks in the world, geopolitical conflicts, regulatory supervision in the environment, sustainability and governance as well as artificial intelligence development.

As a result, Taiwan CEOs in 2023 saw operational issues as the top risk to growth, up from seventh place in 2022.

Chen said trade tensions as a result of geopolitical uncertainty, a talent shortage, and an increase in costs caused by net zero requirements have raised concerns about operational issues in 2024.

Meanwhile, it was the first time interest rate concerns were among the top 5 concerns of Taiwan's CEOs, as the government, enterprises, and individuals continued to feel the pinch from high inflation and high interest rates.

In Taiwan, 66 percent of CEOs thought rising interest rates and tightening monetary policy could threaten economic growth in the future, compared with 77 percent of global CEOs and 68 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, KPMG said.

In the survey, more than 50 percent of Taiwan's CEOs said they listed generative AI development as their top investment, compared with 70 percent of global CEOs and 67 percent in the Asia-Pacific region.

KPMG said Taiwan's lower investment in generative AI was because many CEOs thought the technology was still in its infancy and they needed more time to consider before upping investment.