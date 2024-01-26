U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
01/26/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.266 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.049 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
UMC to collaborate with Intel on new foundry01/26/2024 11:13 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading01/26/2024 10:19 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news01/26/2024 10:04 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower01/26/2024 09:15 AM
- Society
Woman gets life sentence for Kaohsiung fire that killed 4601/26/2024 12:02 AM