Union announces possible EVA Air pilot strike dates over LNY, Qingming Festival

Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) Pilots with Taiwan's EVA Airways (EVA Air) belonging to the Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) will go on strike over the Lunar New Year or Qingming Festival if their disputes over pay and work conditions with the company cannot be resolved, the union said Thursday.

The pilots, who obtained the right to strike after a TUP vote on Monday, held a fruitless round of negotiations Wednesday with EVA Air representatives.

On Thursday, the TUP approved and announced possible "windows" for a pilot strike on Feb. 7-18 or March 30-April 7 -- dates coinciding with periods of heavy travel over the Lunar New Year holiday and Qingming (Tomb Sweeping) Festival.

Any potential strike would be announced 24 hours in advance, the union said.

During the TUP vote on Monday, 910 of the union's 1,398 members cast a ballot on whether they agreed to a strike by EVA Air pilots, with 900 voting in favor and only 10 voting against.

On the ballot, the specific demands listed by the union included a 20 percent raise, an increase of pilots' international allowance to US$6 per hour from US$3.30 per hour, and a halt on hiring full-time foreign pilots.

Responding to the latest developments on Thursday, the Civil Aeronautics Administration urged the sides to step up their efforts to reach an agreement, and also asked EVA Air to quickly report to the government, and post its plans for responding to a potential pilot strike on its website.