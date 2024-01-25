U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
01/25/2024 10:30 AM
Taipei, Jan. 25 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.267 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.078 from the previous close.
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news01/25/2024 10:35 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading01/25/2024 10:30 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher01/25/2024 09:21 AM
- Society
Taiwan set to relax restrictions on strawberry pesticides01/25/2024 12:01 AM
- Science & Tech
Dengue fever, Japanese encephalitis may shield against Zika: Research01/24/2024 10:58 PM