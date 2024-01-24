Taiwan shares end little changed with tech stocks in consolidation

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan closed almost flat Wednesday as investors cut their buying in tech heavyweights ahead of the nearest technical resistance around 17,956 points, an intraday high on Jan. 2, dealers said.

However, interest rotated to select old economy stocks, including the petrochemical and steel industries, providing some support to the broader market throughout the session, dealers added

The Taiex, the Taiwan Stock Exchange's (TWSE) weighted index, ended up 1.24 points, or 0.01 percent, at 17,875. 83 after moving between 17,856,34 and 17,944.98. Turnover totaled NT$265.16 billion (US$8.44 billion).

The market opened up 9.03 points and continued to move in a narrow range for the rest of the session before selling emerged in contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in the late session to push the Taiex closer to the previous closing level at the end of the session.

TSMC, the local market's most heavily weighted stock, fell 0.16 percent to close at NT$627.00 after coming off a high of NT$630.00. Led by TSMC, the electronics index lost 0.22 percent with the semiconductor subindex staying unchanged.

"The technical hurdles ahead of 17,956 points were high so the main board had tried to jump over the resistance but failed in the past few sessions and today's performance just repeated that pattern," Mega International Investment Services Corp. analyst Alex Huang said.

"With the Taiex keeping fluctuating in a narrow range, it was hard for TSMC to take off after its recent rally amid optimism toward its business outlook," Huang said.

He was referring to an investor conference held on Jan. 18, when the company forecast its sales for 2024 will grow 21-26 percent, beating an earlier market estimate of 20 percent.

Among other semiconductor stocks, smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc., second to TSMC in terms of market value, rose 2.74 percent to end at NT$936.00, and United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, gained 0.80 percent to close at NT$50.60.

However, IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. ended unchanged at NT$134.00, while application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) designer Alchip Technologies Ltd., the most expensive stock in Taiwan, lost 1.87 percent to close at NT$3,680.00.

Also in the electronics sector, stocks related to artificial intelligence (AI) development largely came under pressure with AI server suppliers Quanta Computer Inc. and Wistron Corp. falling 0.99 percent and 0.85 percent, respectively, to end at NT$250.00 and NT$116.00.

"While many large-cap electronics stocks fell into consolidation, investors put their emphasis on smaller tech stocks and gaming stocks were highlighted before the Taipei Game Show opens tomorrow," Huang said.

Among the gaming software suppliers on the over-the-counter market, Soft-World International Corp. and Wayi International Digital Entertainment Co. soared 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, to close at NT$15.50 and NT$14.50.

In addition, MacroWell OMG Digital Entertainment Co. gained 4.92 percent to end at NT$104.50.

Back to the main board, "select old economy stocks played catch-up with their tech counterparts due to relatively low valuations as they had been left behind in the past few sessions when semiconductor stocks had steamed ahead," Huang said.

In the petrochemical industry, which rose 1.17 percent, Formosa Plastics Corp. rose 1.41 percent to close at NT$72.10, and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp. gained 1.97 percent to end at NT$56.80.

The steel industry rose 0.64 percent, with China Steel Corp., the largest steel maker in Taiwan rising 1.41 percent to close at NT$25.15 and Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Co. growing 0.68 percent to end at NT$37.25.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, Shihlin Paper Corp. rose 1.13 percent to close at NT$53.90, and Longchen Paper & Packaging Co. gained 1.81 percent to end at NT$14.10.

In the financial sector, which rose 0.27 percent, Fubon Financial Holding Co. rose 0.78 percent to close at NT$64.40, while Cathay Financial Holding Co. ended unchanged at NT$44.20.

In addition to technical factors, "the Taiex's current consolidation also resulted from caution ahead of a long Lunar New Year holiday amid fears over negative leads arising during the market close," Huang said.

The market will close between Feb. 6 and Feb. 14 for the holiday.

"The current earnings season at home and on the U.S. markets deserves close attention as fundamentals matter," Huang added.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$1.95 billion worth of shares on the main board Wednesday.