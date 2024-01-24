To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.017 to close at NT$31.345.

Turnover totaled US$932 million during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.365, and moved between NT$31.312 and NT$31.395 before the close.