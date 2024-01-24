U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
01/24/2024 04:13 PM
Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.017 to close at NT$31.345.
Turnover totaled US$932 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.365, and moved between NT$31.312 and NT$31.395 before the close.
Latest
- Business
Wowprime to hire 400 new employees; hotpot brands to raise wages by 4%01/24/2024 07:38 PM
- Sports
Hsieh reaches Australian Open mixed doubles final01/24/2024 07:17 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end little changed with tech stocks in consolidation01/24/2024 06:27 PM
- Cross-Strait
Appeal by retired military officers in China spying case rejected01/24/2024 06:07 PM
- Society
Infant dies after allegedly suffocating on mask at New Taipei daycare01/24/2024 05:45 PM