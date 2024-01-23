Industrial production down for 19th straight month in December

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) Amid weakness in global demand, Taiwan's industrial production fell from a year earlier in December, marking the 19th consecutive monthly year-on-year decline, pushing down production for 2023 as a whole by more than 12 percent, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said Tuesday.

Data compiled by the MOEA showed that the local industrial production index fell 3.99 percent from a year earlier to 90.40 in December after a 2.05 percent year-on-year drop in November.

For 2023, the industrial production index lost 12.45 percent from a year earlier to 86.11, the data showed.

The sub-index for the manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than 90 percent of Taiwan's total production, fell 4.19 percent from a year earlier to 90.08, with the sub-index for 2023 falling 12.88 percent from a year earlier to 85.56, the data indicated.

The drops in the main index and the sub-index for the manufacturing sector in 2023 were both the steepest ever recorded, according to the MOEA.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the industrial production index fell 2.77 percent from a year earlier to 91.78, while the sub-index for the manufacturing sector also dropped 2.70 percent from a year earlier to 91.58, according to the MOEA.

The December sub-index for the manufacturing sector fell below an earlier forecast from the MOEA that the sub-index would move within a 0.3 percent increase to a 4 percent decline range.

Speaking with the press, Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑), deputy head of the MOEA Department of Statistics, said the lower than expected December production in the local manufacturing sector was partly caused by a shortage of raw materials for AI server production, which impacted local production.

In addition, weaker than expected global demand for high-end smartphones also pushed down production among manufacturers in Taiwan in December, Huang said.

In December, weakness in global demand for electronic gadgets from end-users, saw production generated by the electronic components industry fall 4.31 percent, with many IC suppliers continuing to report a fall in production.

However, IC designers benefited from the debut of new products and a relatively low comparison base over the same period of last year which moderated the production decline in the electronics components industry, the MOEA said.

Production posted by semiconductor suppliers as a whole fell 17.16 percent from a year earlier in 2023, the steepest decline in 22 years, the MOEA added.

As for the computer and optoelectronics sectors, production fell 1.88 percent from a year earlier in December in the wake of weaker demand for industrial computers, communications devices and semiconductor inspection equipment, the ministry said.

Old economy industries, except the base metal industry, suffered a year-on-year decline in production in December with production in chemical material/fertilizer, machinery and auto/auto part industries posting a year-on-year decline of 3.69 percent, 11.31 percent and 1.27 percent, respectively, in December, the ministry added.

In contrast, the base metal industry saw its clients rebuild their inventories and enjoyed a 4.83 percent year-on-year increase in production in December, according to the MOEA.

Huang said the growth largely came after American auto makers stopped their strike and placed new orders with Taiwanese suppliers, but it remains unclear whether such orders will continue.

Looking ahead, Huang said production in the local manufacturing industry is expected to grow 9.6-14.7 percent from a year earlier in January due to a relatively low comparison base over the same period of the previous year, when the number of working days was cut due to the Lunar New Year holiday.

However, production growth among local manufacturers is expected to fall into negative territory in February, when a seven-day long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Feb. 8, will cut working days, Huang said.

While the local economy is expected to stage a rebound this year following global inventory adjustments, Huang said it is hard to say exactly when production in the local manufacturing sector will return to sustained growth.

Production in the semiconductor industry is expected to improve quarter by quarter this year, Huang said.

Huang cautioned that the global economy remains haunted by uncertainties including high inflation, aggressive rate hikes by the major central banks in the world and lingering geopolitical tensions.

The shipping crisis in the Red Sea resulting from attacks on commercial vessels by the Houthi militants also poses a threat to the world economy by creating interruptions to the global supply chains, he said.