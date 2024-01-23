Taiwan shares continue uptrend as TSMC gains

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) Shares in Taiwan continued to rise Tuesday as contact chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) attracted last ditch buying amid lingering optimism over the company's outlook, dealers said.

Interest also focused on electricity development related stocks in the electric machinery and optoelectronics industries, providing the broader market with an additional boost, dealers added.

The Taiex, the weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), ended up 59.49 points, or 0.33 percent, at 17,874.59 after moving between 17,801.89 and 17,893.73. Turnover totaled NT$305.72 billion (US$9.75 billion).

The market opened up 0.14 percent on follow-though buying from a session earlier, when the Taiex rose 0.76 percent, in the wake of an upturn on U.S. markets, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high, up 0.36 percent, and the tech heavy Nasdaq index rose 0.32 percent overnight, dealers said.

However, the strength was capped with the index dipping slightly below the previous closing level at one point as the main board moved closer to the nearest technical resistance ahead of 17,900 points, before buying in TSMC reemerged in the last few minutes to help the broader market return to positive territory, dealers added.

TSMC, the most heavily weighted stock in the local market, rose 0.32 percent to close at NT$628.00 after hitting a low of NT$622.00.

"Judging from TSMC's performance, investors appeared impressed by the rosy outlook it gave at an investor conference last week," Concord Securities analyst Kerry Huang said. "The stock remained an anchor stabilizing the broader market today on expectations that its revenue will move significantly higher on the back of solid demand for artificial intelligence applications and high performance computing devices."

At the Jan. 18 investor conference, TSMC said it expects sales to grow 21-26 percent from 2023 due to the company's lead over its rivals in advanced technology development, beating a market estimate of 20 percent growth.

After the forecast, TSMC shares soared 6.46 percent on Friday (Jan. 19) before taking a pause on Monday, when it stayed unchanged, resuming its rise on Tuesday.

With the semiconductor sub-index down 0.18 percent, smartphone IC designer MediaTek Inc., second to TSMC in terms of market value, lost 1.19 percent to end at NT$911.00, and United Microelectronics Corp., a smaller contract chipmaker, fell 0.20 percent to close at NT$50.20.

In addition, IC packaging and testing services provider ASE Technology Holding Co. ended unchanged at NT$134.50, while Global Unichip Corp., TSMC's application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design subsidiary, fell 0.58 percent to close at NT$1,705.00.

Also in the electronics sector, shares in Largan Precision Co., a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc., rose 1.62 percent to end at NT$2,515.00 in the wake of Apple shares rising 1.22 percent on U.S. markets overnight, Huang said. Flat panel maker AUO Corp. gained 4.63 percent to end at NT$19.20 on the back of a spike in TV screen prices, Huang added.

"Electric machinery stocks continued to rise following government efforts to develop energy, throughout the trading session," Huang said, referring to the electric machinery index, which rose 1.67 percent to outperform the main board.

Among these stocks, Shihlin Electric & Engineering Corp. rose 5.22 percent to close at NT$121.00, Fortune Electric Co. gained 3.77 percent to end at NT$385.00, and Chung-Hsin Electric & Machinery Manufacturing Corp. closed up 1.69 percent at NT$120.50. In addition, Luxe Green Energy Technology Co. grew 3.08 percent to end at NT$33.45.

"Buying boosted by green energy development also lifted Century Iron and Steel Industrial Co. as well as the entire steel index," Huang said.

With the steel sub-index rising 0.85 percent, Century Iron and Steel, which has poured massive funds into offshore wind power development in Taiwan, surged 7.30 percent to close at NT$220.50. However, other steel stocks appeared marginalized with China Steel Corp., the largest steel maker in Taiwan, rising 0.20 percent to end at NT$24.80.

Elsewhere in the old economy sector, food brand Uni-President Enterprises Corp. gained 1.27 percent to close at NT$71.50, and rival Wei Chuan Foods Corp. rose 0.54 percent to end at NT$18.55.

In the financial sector, which rose 0.35 percent, Fubon Financial Holding Co. rose 1.11 percent to close at NT$63.30, and Cathay Financial Holding Co. gained 0.80 percent to end at NT$44.20, while CTBC Financial Holding Co. closed down 0.35 percent at NT$28.10.

"The uptrend on the local main board is expected to continue to challenge 17,956 points, the intraday high on Jan. 2, while daily gains could be limited before a two-day policymaking meeting scheduled by the U.S. Federal Reserve to start on Jan. 30," Huang said.

"Investors at home and abroad have been anxiously waiting for the Fed's comments and a better guess about when it will start to cut interest rates," Huang added.

According to the TWSE, foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$9.16 billion worth of shares on the main board Tuesday.