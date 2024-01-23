To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Jan, 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.024 to close at NT$31.328.

Turnover totaled US$1.095 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.340, and moved between NT$31.277 and NT$31.350 before the close.