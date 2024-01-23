U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
01/23/2024 04:37 PM
Taipei, Jan, 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.024 to close at NT$31.328.
Turnover totaled US$1.095 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.340, and moved between NT$31.277 and NT$31.350 before the close.
