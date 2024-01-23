Taiwan shares close up 0.33%
01/23/2024 02:18 PM
Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 59.49 points, or 0.33 percent, at 17,874.59 Tuesday on turnover of NT$305.72 billion (US$9.75 billion).
