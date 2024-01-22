U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
01/22/2024 04:11 PM
Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.088 to close at NT$31.352.
Turnover totaled US$1.401 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.410, and moved between NT$31.249 and NT$31.450 before the close.
