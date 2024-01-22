To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Jan. 22 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.088 to close at NT$31.352.

Turnover totaled US$1.401 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.410, and moved between NT$31.249 and NT$31.450 before the close.