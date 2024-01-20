85% of employers in Taiwan to give year-end bonuses: Poll

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 20 (CNA) About 85 percent of employers in Taiwan are planning to give year-end bonuses this year, down 3 percentage points from last year, the 1111 online job bank said earlier this week.

According to the 708 valid questionnaires collected by 1111 from Dec. 29, 2023, to Jan. 12, 2024, firms planning to issue year-end bonuses will give 1.32 months of wages on average this year, down 0.02 months from a year earlier.

Tseng Chung-wei (曾仲葳), a public relations manager with 1111, said the decline in the number of employers willing to issue year-end bonuses and in the average bonus amount reflected Taiwan's economic slowdown.

Amid high inflation and aggressive rate hikes by the major central banks in the world, Taiwan's export-oriented economy felt the pinch of weak global demand.

A November forecast made by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) suggested that Taiwan would record a gross domestic product increase of 1.42 percent in 2023, compared with 2.59 percent in 2022.

According to a composite index of economic indicators compiled by the National Development Council (NDC), the government's top economic planning body, Taiwan's economy stayed in contraction mode for most of 2023.

1111's survey found that the financial industry appeared the most generous, planning to give 1.93 months of wages as year-end bonuses on average.

The financial industry, which includes banks, insurance providers and securities and futures firms, posted NT$726.98 billion (US$23.15 billion) in pretax profit in the first 10 months of last year, beating NT$479.8 billion seen for the whole of 2022, according to data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC).

In addition, local banks recorded NT$4,177 billion in pretax profit over the 10-month period, the first time this figure has breached the NT$400 billion-mark, FSC data showed.

1111 said that the information technology industry came in second with average bonuses of 1.52 months' salary.

This is due in part to tech manufacturers having a guaranteed year-end bonus mechanism in place despite a fall in exports, 1111 added.

Employers in the service sector are willing to give 1.45 months of wages in year-end bonuses, the third highest level, thanks mainly to robust local retail sales, which rose 7.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$4.17 trillion in the first 11 months of last year, 1111 said.

Moreover, the food & beverage sector saw its revenues over the 11-month period soar about 20 percent from a year earlier to NT$933.6 billion, the job bank said.

In Taiwan, employers usually issue year-end bonuses before the Lunar New Year holiday, which will start Feb. 8 and run through Feb. 14 this year.