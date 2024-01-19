Taiwan shares close up 2.63%
01/19/2024 01:48 PM
Taipei, Jan. 19 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 453.73 points, or 2.63 percent, at 17,681.52 Friday on turnover of NT$423.17 billion (US$13.46 billion).
