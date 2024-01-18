TSMC records 17.5% annual drop in 2023 net profit

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 18 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, reported Thursday that its net profit for 2023 fell more than 17 percent from a year earlier, a decline that market analysts attributed to weak global demand.

In a statement, TSMC said it recorded about NT$838.50 billion (US$26.53 billion) in net profit last year, an annual drop of 17.5 percent, while its earnings per share was NT$32.34, compared with NT$39.20 a year earlier.

TSMC's gross margin -- the difference between revenue and the cost of goods sold -- fell 5.2 percentage points in 2023 from a year earlier to 54.4 percent, with its consolidated sales showing a 4.5 percent annual decline to NT$2.16 trillion.

In the fourth quarter of last year, however, TSMC recorded a 13.1 percent quarterly increase in net profit to NT$238.71 billion with EPS at NT$9.21, while its consolidated sales hit US$19.62 billion, beating its earlier estimated range of US$18.8 billion to US$19.6 billion. The fourth quarter's EPS also stood above the market forecast of between NT$8.50 and NT$9.0.

According to analysts, the company's improved bottom line in the fourth quarter of 2023 came amid solid demand for its advanced chips on the 3 nanometer process, which went into mass production at the end of 2022, and thereby helped alleviate the effects of overall falling global demand.

In Taiwan dollar terms, TSMC's consolidated sales for the fourth quarter of last year increased by a quarterly 14.4 percent to NT$625.53 billion, which was also an indication of the strong demand for its 3nm chips, analysts said.

The chipmaker recorded a gross margin of 53.0 percent in the fourth quarter, close to the higher end of its forecast 51.5-53.5 percent.

Its third-quarter gross margin, however, showed a drop of 1.3 percentage points from a quarter earlier, which analysts said was due to the fact that its 3nm chips had not yet reached economies of scale.

The company's third-quarter sales growth was driven mainly by its platforms, with its smartphone platform accounting for 27 percent of of its total sales, its high performance computing (HPC) platform making up 17 percent, and its automotive electronics platform 13 percent, the report showed.

TSMC's fourth-quarter sales, meanwhile, came largely from its chips, with those on the 3nm process accounting for 15 percent, 5nm chips making up 35 percent, and 7nm chips representing 17 percent of the total sales, compared with 6 percent, 37 percent and 16 percent, respectively in the third quarter, according to the report.

Sales of TSMC's 3nm, 5nm and 7nm chips accounted for 67 percent of its total sales in the fourth quarter, the report showed.