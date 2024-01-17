U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
01/17/2024 06:08 PM
Taipei, Jan. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.197 to close at NT$31.589.
Turnover totaled US$2.578 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.450, and moved to a high of NT$31.625 before the close.
