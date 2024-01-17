To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Jan. 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.197 to close at NT$31.589.

Turnover totaled US$2.578 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.450, and moved to a high of NT$31.625 before the close.