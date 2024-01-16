To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.177 to close at NT$31.392.

Turnover totaled US$2.347 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's low at NT$31.270, and peaked at NT$31.433 during trading.