U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
01/16/2024 04:10 PM
Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.177 to close at NT$31.392.
Turnover totaled US$2.347 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low at NT$31.270, and peaked at NT$31.433 during trading.
