Taiwan shares close down 1.14%
01/16/2024 01:52 PM
Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 199.95 points, or 1.14 percent, at 17,346.87 Tuesday on turnover of NT$308.21 billion (US$9.82 billion).
