Taiwan's Hong wins 3 silvers in Asian Weightlifting Championships

Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Taiwanese weightlifter Hong Zi-yu (洪梓瑜) on Friday clinched three silver medals at the 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in the women's 45 kilogram category in Jiangshan, China.

She lifted a 73 kg snatch, 88 kg clean and jerk, totaling 161 kg, winning silver in all three events.

While failing her first snatch lift at 70 kg, Hong succeeded with the second lift at 70 kg and third lift at 73 kg.

In the clean and jerk, she successfully lifted 85 kg on her first attempt and 88 kg on her second. She then attempted a 98 kg lift to break Taiwan's national total weight record but was unsuccessful.

She was second only to world record keeper Zhao Jinhong (趙金紅) from China, who broke the Asian and world record with her 90 kg snatch lift and snagged two other golds with 100 kg clean and jerk and a total lift of 190 kg.

Meanwhile in the women's 49 kg category, Taiwan's Lin Cheng-jing (林呈璟) broke her own record with a snatch lift of 85 kg, coming in fourth place. She also ranked fourth for the clean and jerk lift and total lift at 100 kg and 185 kg.

Among the five contestants in the category, Fang Wan-ling (方莞靈), who competed in the Paris Olympics, finished last with a snatch of 75 kg, a clean and jerk of 95 kg, and a total of 170 kg, due to injuries.

The championships are being held on May 9-15.