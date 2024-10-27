Tsao Chun-yu wins EVA Air women's half marathon for 6th year running
Taipei, Oct. 27 (CNA) Around 24,000 runners from home and abroad took part in the 2024 EVA Air Marathon in Taipei on Sunday, with Taiwan's Tsao Chun-yu (曹純玉) winning the women's half marathon title for the sixth consecutive year.
Tsao finished with a time of one hour, 21 minutes and five seconds, while the men's championship went to Taiwanese Chou Ting-yin (周庭印), who finished in 1:08:57.
"I am not very satisfied with my time, but I am still very happy to have retained my title for the sixth consecutive year," Tsao told reporters after mentioning she still felt tired from a recent race in Germany.
This year's event, which is accredited by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), also attracted more than 1,500 foreign runners from nearly 40 countries.
Japan's Satoshi Suzuki won the men's full marathon with a time of 2:23:42, while Eva Mure from Australia claimed the women's title after finishing in 2:57:38.
An accomplished runner who has completed 34 marathons in countries including Tahiti, South Africa and Norway, Franz Guggenberger, vice chairman of Salzburg Track and Field Association in Austria, also participated in the EVA Air Marathon for the first time.
The event's full and half marathon routes both started near the Presidential Office and included extended stretches along both banks of the Keelung River.
