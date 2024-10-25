To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 25 (CNA) Despite not having a player in the 2024 Major League Baseball postseason, Taiwan has made headlines as a local company won an auction for a historic baseball that concluded on the eve of the World Series.

The company secured the 50th home run ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers' Japanese slugger Shohei Ohtani for US$4.392 million through an auction held by Goldin Auctions, the auctioneer said Wednesday (U.S. time).

Ken Goldin, founder of the platform, said in a video on Instagram on Thursday (U.S. time) that the winning bidder was from Taiwan, but he kept the company's name under wraps.

"A lot of people think the baseball is going to Japan. It is not ... A corporation in Taiwan, who loves baseball, and who loves Shohei Ohtani, and who certainly would look to share his treasures with the world, has won the auction," Goldin said.

"Their identity will be revealed in person when they visit Goldin Auctions shortly after the World Series," he said, noting that bidders from four countries participated.

The sale price was the highest ever for any ball in any sport, according to a post by Goldin Auctions on X, formerly known as Twitter.

It shattered the previous record of US$3.005 million set by Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball in 1998.

The Ohtani home run ball, hit during a 20-4 Dodgers victory over the Miami Marlins at Miami's LoanDepot Park on Sept. 19 (U.S. time), established the Japanese star as the first in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

Ohtani remarked after the game that the park had become his "favorite" as it was also where he helped Team Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The ball was caught by Chris Belanski, who listed it on the Goldin platform to auction off the ball starting at US$500,000 on Sept. 27. Two others, however, have claimed ownership of the ball and filed lawsuits.

Despite the ongoing litigation, all parties agreed to proceed with the auction.

According to the platform's description, "the baseball exhibits excellent game use, with black scuffing and surface abrasions present throughout the white leather surface."

It also features an MLB Authenticated Hologram (YP431048, WSG) to verify its significance in baseball history.

While fans are familiar with Ohtani's speed, he had limited his attempts to steal bases to avoid injuries prior to 2024, never stealing more than 26 in 2021.

As he recovered from a right elbow injury that kept him off the mound in 2024, however, Ohtani became a full-time designated hitter and showcased his batting prowess, finishing the season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases, both second-most in the majors, while batting .310.

Ohtani is now likely to win his third MVP award, but his first in the National League.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani at a press conference for the World Series Thursday. Photo: Kyodo News Oct. 24, 2024

The auction set the stage for the World Series, where the likely 2024 regular-season MVPs of both the American and National Leagues will face off in a best-of-seven series, starting Friday night in Los Angeles.

Ohtani's Dodgers will take on the New York Yankees, led by captain Aaron Judge, who hit 58 home runs this season.

The series is expected to draw the highest TV ratings in years.