BASEBALL/Baseball star Yu Chang absent from Team Taiwan's Premier12 roster
Taipei, Oct. 8 (CNA) Team Taiwan unveiled its 28-player roster for the World Baseball Softball Confederation's (WBSC) upcoming Premier12 tournament on Monday, with former MLB player Yu Chang (張育成) notably absent due to injury.
At a press conference for the imminent Premier12 Group B games in Taipei -- Taiwan's highest-level international baseball tournament in 2024 -- Tseng Hao-chu (曾豪駒), Team Taiwan's manager, said that Chang's absence will impact the team's offense capabilities.
"We've all seen his performance at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) last year, so his absence will surely affect us in terms of offense," said Tseng, who also served as the batting coach for Taiwan's national team at the 2023 WBC and the 2019 Premier12.
"But I believe the other players we've chosen can step up to this challenge."
Since joining the Fubon Guardians in July, 29-year-old Chang has become one of the most formidable batters in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) during its second half-season.
In just 47 games, Chang tied for sixth in home runs with 10, while hitting dingers at a league-leading rate of 13.7 at-bats per homer. He also earned 40 walks, tying 11th in most walks in the league.
However, Chang, whose first CPBL season ended prematurely, has been unwilling to play for the national team due to a lingering left-hand injury.
According to Tseng, a player's willingness to play, health and stats are the coaching team's primary concerns when selecting players.
The roster consists of 25 CPBL players and three who play in the Minor Leagues in the United States, including left-handed pitcher Lin Yu-min (林昱珉), who was promoted to the Diamondbacks' Triple-A affiliate in late September.
Meanwhile, Tseng announced that Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions outfielder Chen Chieh-hsien (陳傑憲), currently leading the CPBL in batting average, will serve as Team Taiwan's captain. Tseng expects the five-time all-star to lead the team well due to his "hunger for victory."
During the same event, Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), CPBL president, referred to the roster as one that "paves the way for the national team's preparation for the next round of the WBC and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics," suggesting that the current roster may not comprise Taiwan's top talent.
To prepare for the Premier12, Team Taiwan will host two warm-up games against the Czech Republic at the Taipei Dome on Nov. 2-3, before playing South Korea on Nov. 13.
Thereafter, Taiwan will face the Dominican Republic on Nov. 14, Japan on Nov. 16, Australia on Nov. 17, and Cuba on Nov. 18.
Tickets for the games can be purchased on the ticketing platform tixcraft.
- 28,018 bid farewell to veteran Uni-President hurler at Taipei DomeUni-President 7-Eleven Lions pitcher Pan Wei-lun (潘威倫) appeared in his final game Saturday at the Taipei Dome in front of 28,018 fans, ending an illustrious 22-year career in Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL).09/28/2024 10:15 PM
- Two Taiwanese pitchers to play in MLB fall leagueTwo young Taiwanese pitching phenoms are set to take the mound in Major League Baseball's (MLB) six-week fall league, which features prospects from various franchises.09/26/2024 05:22 PM
- Record-high crowd attends Chou Szu-chi farewell game at Taipei DomeNo team in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) can surpass the Taipei Dome attendance record set by the CTBC Brothers, except when the Brothers team up with Taiwanese rock band Mayday.09/21/2024 11:35 PM
- Science & Tech
Hon Hai says company becoming largest producer of GB200 AI servers10/08/2024 11:01 PM
- Business
Taiwan ranked world's 14th richest country10/08/2024 10:42 PM
- Business
Taiwan exports hit new high in September, driven by strong AI demand10/08/2024 09:55 PM
- Society
2024 Taiwan Pride to be held Oct. 26 in Taipei10/08/2024 09:53 PM
- Society
Bullying rampant among school children: Survey10/08/2024 09:33 PM