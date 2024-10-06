Taiwan wins 1 silver, 1 bronze at artistic gymnastics event

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 6 (CNA) Taiwanese athletes won one silver and one bronze on the final day of the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Szombathely, Hungary on Sunday.

Lin Guan-yi (林冠儀) bagged silver in the men's rings with a score of 14.266 points, while Tokyo Olympian Shiao Yu-jan (蕭佑然) secured bronze in the men's pommel horse with a score of 14.633 points.

The Oct. 4-6 tournament, the first World Challenge Cup event since the Paris Olympics, provided a valuable opportunity for the five competing Taiwanese gymnasts who had gone nearly six months without participating in an official international competition since the Asian Championships, said Cheng Kun-chieh (鄭焜杰), the coach of Lin and Shiao.

The tournament, which was also the final international event for the Taiwanese athletes this year, helped them "get a feel for the atmosphere" while observing whether competitors from other countries had introduced new routines, Cheng said.

Regarding the athletes' upcoming plans, Cheng said Lin is set to participate in the summer FISU World University Games in Germany next year, while Shiao is targeting the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.