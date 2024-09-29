Taiwan wins gold, silver on 2nd day of ISSF Junior World Championship

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 29 (CNA) Taiwan's Chen Yu-chun (陳宥均) won gold in the women's 10-meter air pistol event while Hsieh Hsiang-chen (謝) took silver in the event's men's division at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship in Peru on Saturday (local time).

"This is something I never imagined even in my dreams," Chen said happily, after winning her first international medal at the event held in Lima.

Chen, 17, narrowly made it to the final, but then outperformed seven other competitors with a score of 239.8 to clinch the top medal. Slovenia's Manja Slak came in second place with 236.6 points.

Chen, currently a student at Wanfang High School in Taipei, originally trained in taekwondo under her father, an experienced coach in the Korean martial art, but later switched to air pistol shooting after encountering the sport at the age of 11.

Earlier in the afternoon, 19-year-old Hsieh secured silver with a score of 236.2 in the men's 10-meter air pistol final, 6.9 points behind Romania's Luca Joldea, who took home the gold.

Hsieh, a sophomore at the University of Taipei, is also scheduled to participate in the 10-meter air rifle mixed team competition on Sunday (local time), while Chen will take part in the women's 25-meter pistol event later in the championship.

Chen and Hsieh are two of four Taiwanese competing in the championship being held from Sept. 26 to Oct. 7.